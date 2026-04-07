Tax Notes: SEC MC No. 13-2026: Extension of discounted SEC filing fees for MSMEs

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued Memorandum Circular No. 13-2026 on March 26, 2026, extending the discounted filing fee structures granted to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for selected SEC filings, which forms part of the SEC’s continuing initiatives to support business growth, reduce regulatory compliance costs, and promote ease of doing business in the Philippines.

MSMEs are enterprises with assets

amounting to:

not more than P3,000,000 for micro enterprises;

more than P3,000,000 to P15,000,000 for small enterprises; and,

more than P15,000,000 to P100,000,000 for medium enterprises.

Discounts granted are as follows:

20 percent discount on filing fees for registration of MSMEs until Dec. 31, 2026; and,

50 percent discount on registration fees for securities previously granted under SEC MC No. 82025 remains in effect until June 30, 2026. The discounted rate applies to various types of securities registrations, including those filed by qualified power generation companies and distribution utility companies, real estate developers and/or managers in connection with rental pool agreements, agribusiness corporations, and hospitals, subject to the applicable SEC rules and memoranda.

To qualify for the discounted fees, applicants must comply with specific requirements, which include the:

submission of a Certification of MSME Qualification, executed by the MSME’s president or treasurer, stating the entity’s total assets, inclusive of those arising from loans but exclusive of the land on which the business entity’s office, plant, or equipment is situated; and,

provision of paid-up capital of at least P25,000,000.00, except for agribusiness corporations filing for streamlined registration of securities.

SEC Memorandum Circular No. 13-2026 shall take effect immediately upon its publication in two newspapers of general circulation.

Please be guided accordingly.

Source:

P&A Grant Thornton

Certified Public Accountants