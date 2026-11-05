Second fatal fire in Lapu-Lapu City in three days kills man with disability

A MAN with a disability was killed and another person was injured in a fire in Purok Kangkong, Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, on Wednesday night, Nov. 4. It was the city’s second fatal fire in three days.

Authorities identified the fatality in the Gun-ob fire as Charlito Collantes, 53.

Last Sunday, Nov. 1, a fire at Purok Rosal, Barangay Looc, broke out at 11:12 p.m. and left a 38-year-old person dead and two others injured.

On the same day, a fire in Purok Saging, Barangay Canjulao, destroyed 17 houses and damaged four others, according to the city’s welfare office. It affected 29 families, or 89 individuals. No one was hurt.

Accidental fire

As for the blaze in Gun-ob, an initial investigation pointed to a kerosene lamp on the second floor as the suspected source, investigator FO3 Jopet Obiña of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said in a phone interview on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The BFP believes the fire was accidental because the household had been without electricity for a long time and used a kerosene lamp for light every night, Obiña said.

Neighbors and the victim’s sibling said the 53-year-old man had poor eyesight and difficulty moving. He was alone when the fire broke out and became trapped inside the house.

Neighbors urged him to jump from the second floor, but he could not. The flames spread quickly through the house and the others nearby, all of them made of light materials.

Reported at 9:01 p.m., the fire was declared fire out by BFP firefighters at 9:34 p.m. It involved single- and two-family residential dwellings.

As of 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) counted three houses destroyed and one damaged, affecting four families, or 16 individuals.

The residents were nine males and seven females, including an infant, a child aged three to five, three children aged six to 12, 10 adults aged 18 to 59 and a senior citizen. Of the four families, three were informal settlers and the other was a sharer.

Initial BFP estimates placed property damage at about P300,000, with nine structures burned. Eight firefighters, one ambulance unit and three auxiliary personnel responded.

City provides assistance

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan expressed condolences to the victim’s family.

She said the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department would provide hot meals and food packs, along with Cash-for-Work assistance, to the affected residents. The CSWDO and Gun-ob officials are assessing the families’ needs in order to process financial aid.

The families are staying at the evacuation center in the gym above the new Gun-ob Barangay Hall, Chan said. She assured them that the Lapu-Lapu City Government would continue to help them recover.

Obiña said authorities were still investigating to determine the exact circumstances of the fire.

Fire hits Cebu City

In a separate fire, five houses were destroyed in Nangka Village, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City, at 12:54 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.

The fire started at the house of Jasson Arellano from an undetermined cause and spread to neighboring houses made of light materials.

Firefighters from the Cebu City Fire Station raised the alarm to first alarm, brought the fire under control at 1:17 p.m. and put it out at 1:38 p.m. The BFP reported no injuries or fatalities and estimated damage at P120,000. / DPC