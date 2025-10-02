Secure flu vaccines for seniors, says group

HEALTH advocates for seniors have called on local government units (LGUs) to protect high-risk groups like the elderly against influenza-like illnesses (ILIs), as delayed vaccination could lead to severe and costly flu complications.

“LGUs should immediately coordinate with the DOH (Department of Health) for available allocations or, if none are provided, procure vaccines locally and roll out vaccination drives before cases surge further,” said ‘Bayan Bakuna’ lead convenor Mikaella Jeleene Salinas Asoy in a statement.

Bayan Bakuna is a grassroots senior citizens’ organization that aims to promote the welfare of the elderly through productive legislative collaborations.

It developed a position paper advocating for the implementation of Republic Act 9994, also known as the Expanded Senior Citizens Act, including advocacy for free influenza and pneumococcal vaccines for indigent senior citizens.

On Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, Asoy noted reports of a rise in ILIs cases affecting the country’s senior population.

The Quezon City Government reported that ILIs have surpassed the epidemic threshold, with 152 cases reported from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

While the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, Inc. also reported a 10 percent increase in patient admissions, with hospitals “mostly full” during the rainy season.

“The reported spike in cases highlights the urgent need for preventive measures…Vaccination remains the most proven, cost-effective way to protect the elderly population,” said Asoy.

She urged families to accompany their elderly to barangay health centers to inquire about the vaccine’s availability.

She said such community demand can help LGUs prioritize vaccination programs to ensure that seniors are protected from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Seniors face the highest risk of severe flu complications, including pneumonia and heart attacks.

Household transmission rates can also reach 13 to 32 percent, with flu spreading aggressively among school-age children.

Older persons who live with or help care for their grandchildren, who may unknowingly bring the virus home, are also at a greater risk of contamination. / PNA