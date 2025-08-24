Secure Link enters Cebu to protect big businesses, SMEs from digital attacks

WITH the Philippines consistently ranking among the most targeted countries for cyberattacks worldwide, tech firm SecureLink Networks has expanded to Cebu to provide stronger defenses for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), a sector increasingly vulnerable to digital threats.

Industry reports have flagged the Philippines as a hotspot for ransomware, phishing and AI-driven cybercrime. While large corporations invest heavily in advanced cybersecurity, many SMEs lack the resources to recover from a major breach, making them prime targets for attackers.

“Cybersecurity threats are no longer abstract—they can shut down power plants, disrupt financial systems and compromise consumer data,” said SecureLinks co-founder and chairman James Tsiolis, in a press conference on Aug. 19, 2025.

“As AI accelerates the volume and complexity of data, companies must secure not just devices but entire infrastructures,” he added.

Launched in 2023, SecureLink has already secured partnerships with both government and private sector clients in banking, manufacturing and utilities.

SecureLink co-founder, president and chief executive officer James Velasquez said its Cebu expansion is part of a broader push to make enterprise-grade protection accessible to smaller firms. The company is introducing security solutions designed to balance reliability, scalability and affordability.

“Cybersecurity is no longer optional—it’s critical to business survival,” he said. “Our mission is to give SMEs the same level of protection trusted by the world’s biggest brands, but tailored to their operational and budgetary realities.”

Partnership

To deliver comprehensive protection, SecureLink has partnered with Lenovo to integrate hardware and software into ready-to-deploy solutions for Philippine businesses.

Lenovo Philippines president and country manager Michael Ngan said the collaboration aims to provide Cebu firms with scalable, end-to-end security and connectivity frameworks as the region cements its position as one of the country’s fastest-growing business hubs.

By making its products and services available in Cebu, SecureLink aims to provide localized support in one of the Philippines’ fastest-growing business hubs. The expansion also signals its confidence in the Visayas market, where outsourcing, retail and tourism enterprises are increasingly digitizing operations and facing heightened cyber risk.

“Cebu is a strategic hub for us,” said Velasquez. “We are committed to building resilience for businesses of all sizes, ensuring they can thrive securely in today’s digital economy.”

SecureLink differentiates itself through its military-grade, software-based network security system called VSN+, which combines software-defined wide area networking with end-to-end encryption.

Unlike traditional providers, the platform is hardware-agnostic, cloud-agnostic and subscription-driven, enabling deployment across multiple environments—from AWS and Starlink to local telcos. / KOC