Security Bank 9-month revenues jump 22%

SECURITY Bank Corp reported a 22 percent rise in total revenues to P48.8 billion in the first nine months of 2025, lifted by higher interest income and strong trading gains.

Net profit increased seven percent to P9.1 billion as net interest income grew 15 percent to P37.2 billion, with margins improving to 4.70 percent.

Non-interest income surged 52 percent to P11.6 billion. Operating expenses rose 20 percent on investments in technology and manpower, though cost-to-income improved to 58.1 percent.

Loans expanded eight percent driven by a 24 percent jump in retail lending, while deposits grew 25 percent. The bank declared a second-semester dividend of P1.50 per share. / KOC