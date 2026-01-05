Security Bank arm delivers 900th classroom nationwide

SECURITY Bank Foundation Inc said it expanded its education programs in 2025, delivering classrooms, training educators and supporting scholars as the Philippines grapples with classroom shortages and millions of out-of-school children.

The foundation said it turned over 62 new classrooms during the year and repaired or rehabilitated 128 damaged facilities, bringing its total donations to 901 classrooms across 153 public schools nationwide.

It also trained nearly 170 school principals and teachers, supported more than 300 scholars, and provided eyeglasses to over 1,000 students to improve learning outcomes.

Security Bank Foundation said its efforts were strengthened by partnerships with government agencies, schools and private firms, including a nationwide agreement with the Department of Education recognizing its training programs.

The foundation plans further classroom construction and repairs in 2026. / KOC