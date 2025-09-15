Security Bank earns multiple HR awards for employee focus

SECURITY Bank has received recognition from three international award bodies for its employee-centered strategy.

The bank won bronze for Excellence in HR Digital Transformation at the Economic Times Human Capital Awards for its HCM System Transformation Project, which streamlined processes through its HeRO platform and delivered 67 percent efficiency gains and high adoption rates.

It was also honored at the HR Excellence Awards 2025 for Excellence in Work-Life Harmony and named among the Best Companies to Work for in Asia–Philippines by HR Asia.

The bank’s initiatives include hybrid work, flexible benefits, wellness programs and day-one health coverage.

Executive vice president and chief people officer Nerissa Berba said the awards affirm Security Bank’s belief that investing in employees enhances customer care and supports its goal of being the most customer-centric bank in the country. / KOC