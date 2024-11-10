Security Bank, Globe sign deal to boost mobile, banking customer experience

SECURITY Bank and Globe Telecom signed a memorandum of agreement aimed at providing elevated and seamless mobile and banking experiences for postpaid subscribers.

Through the partnership, Globe postpaid subscribers with Plan 1299 and up will get exclusive access to Security Bank’s award-winning retail banking products and its revamped BetterBanking Rewards platform.

Customers who renew or upgrade their Globe Mobile Postpaid plan can get Globe bill rebates of P1,500 or P2,500 once they apply for and get approved for a Security Bank Credit Card.

This offer is available in all Globe Stores and the Globe online shop until Dec. 31, 2024. / PR