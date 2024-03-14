Security Bank, helios partner to power homes with solar energy

SECURITY Bank Corp. has teamed up with Helios, the country's pioneering climate fintech firm behind the innovative solar mortgage program, to revolutionize the way Filipinos access clean and sustainable energy.

The two companies signed a memorandum of agreement on Feb. 29, 2024.

The cornerstone of this partnership is the creation of a groundbreaking financial product that integrates solar panel purchases into new or existing housing loans offered by the bank.

This approach not only makes solar energy more accessible but also provides homeowners with a cost-effective solution to embrace renewable energy.

Helios, known for its innovative approach, has been instrumental in helping Filipinos reduce their electricity bills.

With the escalating power costs, homeowners face mounting financial pressure.

By integrating solar panels into housing loans, Helios and Security Bank provide a lifeline for homeowners seeking relief from high utility expenses.