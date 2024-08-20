Security Bank is 'Best bank for corporates'

SECURITY Bank Corp. has once again been named The Philippines’ Best Bank for Corporates at the latest Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024—the second consecutive year the Bank has won.

The award was given due to the excellent performance of the Wholesale Banking Segment (WBS), which serves the Bank’s corporate and commercial clients.

The ceremony will be held on Sept. 12, 2024, in Singapore.

In giving the award, Euromoney highlighted WBS’ various achievements throughout the year: double-digit growth in its loan portfolio; growth in its net income; investments made to promote technological advancements; innovative payment solutions; and allowing clients to be more proactive in environmental conservation and social welfare efforts through an increase in the issuance of Green and Social loans.

In addition, the WBS team launched bespoke solutions for high-growth focus segments, thus giving clients increased operational and financial efficiency.