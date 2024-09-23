Security Bank launches new payment platform for MSMEs

SECURITY Bank continues to ramp up support for micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) and corporate clients with the launch of Security Bank Collect, a new channel that enables them to offer various payment options online.

As a digital payment channel, Security Bank Collect accepts credit, debit and prepaid cards such as Mastercard, Visa and JCB, and e-wallets such as GCash, Maya, WeChatPay, AliPay and UnionPay.

The platform is powered by Magpie.IM Inc., a leading digital payment service provider that centralizes sales invoicing and payment collections for businesses on one platform.

Security Bank Collect was developed by the Bank’s Business Banking Segment to address MSMEs’ challenges, including limited payment options for buyers, manual reconciliation and monitoring of payments for sellers, and high balance and transaction requirements for POS systems for sellers.

Moreover, Security Bank Collect supports the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ push for digital payment initiatives. Looking forward, Security Bank Collect will expand to support additional payment options including QR PH, InstaPay, HelloMoney, ShopeePay and HomeCredit. / PR