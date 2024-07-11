Security Bank offers 5-year peso bonds

SECURITY Bank Corp. announced that its fixed-rate peso bond offering with a minimum issue size of P5 billion, with an oversubscription option. The bonds will have a tenor of five years and one month and will be marketed at a fixed rate of 5.7000 percent per annum. The public offer period will run from July 8 to Aug. 13, 2024. Minimum denominations have been set for P100,000 and increments of P10,000 thereafter. Security Bank will list the Bonds on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. on Aug. 20, 2024, to provide secondary market liquidity to investors who would like to trade the instruments. The bonds will be issued out of the bank’s P200 billion Peso Bond and Commercial Papers Program. Proceeds will be used to support the bank’s lending activities and expand its funding base. / PR