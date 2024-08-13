Security Bank opens 328th Branch in Binangonan, Rizal

SECURITY Bank expanded its network with a new branch in Binangonan, Rizal. With Binangonan’s economic development and close connections to Metro Manila and neighboring towns, it serves as an appealing hub for residential and commercial growth. Security Bank’s new branch in Binangonan features the bank’s revamped design, featuring a digital corner for online transactions, a re-designed space for face-to-face interactions and a self-service area to address client needs. The location is the bank’s 328th branch. / PR