Security Bank taps Victor Lee as next CEO

SECURITY Bank Corp. appointed veteran Singaporean banker Victor Lee Meng Teck as its next president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective January 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

Lee will succeed Sanjiv Vohra, who will remain at the helm until then before moving to a senior advisory role to the board.

Lee brings over three decades of regional leadership experience, most recently as CEO of CIMB Singapore and head of Growth Markets at CIMB Bank Berhad, where he doubled revenues and lifted ROE to nearly 20 percent.

His tenure also saw CIMB ranked among the top three banks for customer experience in Singapore from 2023 to 2025.

Vohra, who took charge just before the Covid-19 pandemic, steered Security Bank through digital transformation, strengthened its sustainability agenda and repositioned it for long-term growth.

Chairman Cirilo Noel said the transition ensures continuity as the bank looks to sustain momentum and capture new opportunities under Lee’s leadership. / KOC