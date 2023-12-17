Security Bank wins awards

THE 2023 Asset Benchmark Research Awards recognized Security Bank anew with a No. 3 ranking among the “Top Sellside Firms in the Secondary Markets” in both the corporate and government bonds categories.

Security Bank’s leading sales traders also received recognition in the “Best Local Currency Bond” category, highlighting their unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

FISD Institutional Sales officer and manager Catricia Bell Bantoc secured the fifth position in the rankings.

Other notable achievers in the same category include FISD Institutional Sales desk head and vice president Angeline Sia-Uy, Wholesale Treasury Sales head and first vice president Carlyn Therese Dulay, and FISD Institutional Sales officer and manager Jyka Aicitel Marie Balista.

SB Capital Investment Corp. president and chief executive officer Virgilio Chua also received the award on behalf of the Bank’s investment arm for “Top Arrangers-Investor’s Choice for Primary Issues” corporate bonds category (Top 3).