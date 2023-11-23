Security Bank's use of AI lauded at Boomerang Awards '23

SECURITY Bank Corp. took home The Crystal Boomerang at the Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines’ (DMAP) Boomerang Awards 2023.

The award recognized Security Bank’s digital marketing project entitled “Customer-centricity with AI: Using Google PMAX and Broad Match to Target the Right Customers.”

This year’s Boomerang Awards celebrated outstanding achievements in the marketing and advertising industries, honoring organizations that demonstrated creativity, innovation, and impact in the ever-evolving digital space.

By harnessing the capabilities of Google PMAX and Broad Match, the bank executed advertising campaigns that accurately targeted the right audience which resulted in over 170 percent increase in leads for home loan products and more than double credit card approvals in 2022 versus 2021.