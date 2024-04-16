‘Security breach’ renders MCWD frontline services unavailable

SOME services of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) were not available on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, due to an "ongoing security breach" at their main office.

"Due to an ongoing security breach at our main office and for the safety of all, our frontline services will not be available today. The invasion of our office has instilled confusion and fear among our employees," read a portion of the advisory issued by MCWD.

The MCWD added that it has requested the consumers to refrain from visiting the water district's main office.

For consumers who are planning to pay, the MCWD urged them to have their transactions at the collection centers.

The water district also emphasized that disconnections of accounts are suspended until further notice.

"MCWD would like to apologize for the inconvenience that this blatant intrusion to our main building has caused you," said MCWD. (JJL)