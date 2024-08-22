Security forces now ready for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

AROUND 1,700 police and military personnel, along with force multipliers from other government agencies, are prepared to be deployed on Sunday, August 25, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), where the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo will be held.

More than 50 contingents from various local government units in Cebu have already started to arrive in the city in order to have more time to rehearse at the event’s venue.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesman for Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, the Cebu Police Provincial Office, Cebu City Police Office and the Regional Mobile Force Company, will provide security forces, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Navy and the Bureau of Fire.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo ritual showdown will be held on August 25, while the awarding of winners will follow the next day, Monday.

According to Pelare, the security measures put in place for the past two Pasigarbo sa Sugbo and Sinulog events will be repeated this year. Among them is the activation of Cebu's alert status to guarantee the safety of attendees, including international delegates from St. Petersburg, Russia.

Pelare said that the security measures that they implemented in the previous Pasigarbo sa Sugbo and Sinulog events will also be applied this year.

Among them is the activation of alert status to ensure the safety of spectators.

The task of securing the foreign visitors fell to the Police Security Protection Unit. (AYB, TPT)