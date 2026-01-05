Security forces sent off for Sinulog

MORE than 6,500 personnel from the police, military and various government agencies gathered at the Cebu City Sports Center on Monday, Jan. 5, for a send-off ceremony to secure the 461st Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.

The deployment includes uniformed personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, who serves as Task Force Sinulog commander, led the ceremony alongside Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.

Maranan said the PNP is using all available assets to ensure a peaceful celebration. These include 45 new patrol cars provided by Camp Crame, 38 motorcycles, 17 drones, 25 metal detectors and 30 megaphones.

Before the deployment, a priest blessed the personnel and the new vehicles, which officials said will be used mainly for festival operations.

“The sending of forces and resources is a traditional way showing to the public that the government, especially the uniformed personnel, are ready to perform its mandate,” Maranan said.

No threats

Archival said there are no plans to shut down mobile phone signals during the Grand Parade. He said the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (Nica) has not detected any serious threats that would justify a communication blackout.

“No signal jam,” Archival said. “The direction about signal jams comes from Nica. They said so far there is no threat, so there is no signal jam.”

Despite the absence of specific threats, Maranan said PRO 7 remains on heightened alert. He said the regional office has increased intelligence monitoring and established a mobile command center to oversee Cebu City throughout the festivities.

Archival thanked the security forces and city departments for their commitment to the event, which draws millions of local and foreign visitors each year. / AYB