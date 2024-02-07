Security guard dies after rescuing two kids from drowning in Liloan town

A SECURITY guard lost his life after rescuing two children from drowning in the seawaters off Barangay Catarman, Liloan town, northern Cebu at around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Jundel Escorel, 18, single, a native of Barangay Poog, Toledo City, who worked for Fortunate Security Agency, was declared dead on arrival (DOA) at a hospital in Danao City.

Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of the Liloan Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the two kids, Fritzie Garbo, 12, and Cathrine Zaflan Garbo, 11, of Barangay Tugbongan, Consolacion, were swimming in the area when they drowned, and Escorel came to their aid.

But the strong sea current carried Escorel along until he ran out of breath.

The victim's body was later found in Barangay Poblacion, which is almost a kilometer away from Catarman.

According to Gingoyon, the weather was not good at the time of the incident. (With TPT)