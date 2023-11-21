Security guard nabbed for illegal possession of firearm in Lahug

A SECURITY guard was arrested by police for carrying a firearm around 9 p.m. Monday, November 20, 2023, in Sitio Tarcum, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Magindo Amaño Eredera, 36, a resident of the said place.

Just as the Mabolo Police Station was stepping up its patrols following a series of shootings in barangays Busay and Lahug, they received a call from a concerned citizen regarding the presence of an armed individual in their area.

They quickly responded and found the suspect who was in possession of Smith and Wesson caliber .22 revolver with eight live rounds.

Eredera will be charged with violation of the Commission on Elections gun ban and Republic Act 10591 or the Illegal Possession of a Firearm. (AYB/TPT)