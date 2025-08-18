Security in schools to be tightened

THE Cebu City police will tighten security in schools following the recent shooting incident in Nueva Ecija that claimed the life of a 15-year-old female student.

Earlier, Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara urged Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Nicolas Torre III to provide security in schools nationwide through police visibility and patrols to prevent crimes.

Torre assured Angara that they will act on this, adding that they are also working on initiatives to address the problem of bullying inside schools.

Part of the plan is to include schools in the 5-minute response time whenever a 911 call is made in relation to bullying cases inside campuses.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they already have a list of schools with night high school programs.

She said most of these schools also hold regular day classes, making them areas that the police should closely monitor.

Police personnel have already been assigned to conduct patrols and maintain visibility to prevent incidents similar to the recent shooting in Luzon.

“Ato na sila nga gi assignan og mga PNP personnel nga maoy motutok sa panginahanglanon sa peace and order dira sa maong dapit,” said Macatangay.

(We have assigned PNP personnel who will focus on the peace and order needs in those areas.)

The CCPO also tasked station commanders to coordinate with school managements and encourage them to deploy their own security personnel within their facilities.

Meetings with teachers, principals, and members of Parents-Teachers Associations (PTA) are also being held to establish awareness programs on how to ensure safety inside and outside the school premises.

The initiative also aims to educate students about the dangers of illegal drugs, bullying, and other unlawful activities, especially among those enrolled in night high school.

Macatangay further reported that they have not recently monitored a resurgence of student groups or gangs, as there have been no reports of incidents involving them.

However, she said they will remain vigilant in case such problems suddenly arise and cause serious disruption in schools.

“Sa pagkakaron, wala tay na monitor nga naay mga established gyud nga mga grupo within sa mga eskwelahan kay I think gibawal man pud na sa policy sa atung mga eskwelahan,” Macatangay added.

(As of now, we have not monitored any established groups within schools, since I believe this is also prohibited under school policies.)

She also urged teachers and parents to immediately report to the nearest police station if they encounter problems or notice suspicious activities around schools so authorities can respond right away. (AYB)