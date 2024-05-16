Security tight for 25K participants

OVER a thousand members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) will be deployed in Cebu City to provide security for Palarong Pambansa which will be held on July 9, 2024.

The police officers will be joined by soldiers and other force multipliers, according to Lt. Col. Janette Rafter, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Rafter said they will follow the same security measures employed during the recently concluded Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa), where no crimes were reported.

Since Palaro is a national event, the CCPO anticipates that the number of athletes and delegates will more than double.

During the Cviraa, over 12,000 athletes from the different provinces in Central Visayas participated in the event.

For Palarong Pambansa, the number is expected to reach 25,000.

Because of this, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 will raise its alert status a day before the start of the event.

Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, said all police stations in Cebu province will also be on high alert because athletes and delegates might also visit the various tourist destinations in the province before returning to their hometowns. / AYB, TPT