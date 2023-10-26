Seda Central Bloc Cebu offers a seamless hotel experience at the heart of Cebu City’s lifestyle district

AT THE heart of Cebu City's vibrant lifestyle district, Seda Central Bloc Cebu stands tall as a distinctive landmark, and as a contemporary oasis. Amidst a city filled with choices, this 17-story masterpiece offers a clear path to a refined living culture.
With an ingenious fusion of short-stay accommodations and extended-stay serviced residences, Seda Central Bloc Cebu transcends the conventional hotel experience. It is undoubtedly an urban haven, where clarity seamlessly merges with convenience, right in the pulsating heart of the city.
Seda Central Bloc Cebu is strategically positioned, providing a mere 40-minute commute from Mactan International Airport and domestic terminals.
But it's not just the proximity that makes this hotel special; it's also the easy access it offers to Ayala Mall, a sprawling complex with an abundance of dining, retail, and entertainment options.
Whether you're here for a short stay or a more extended visit, Seda Central Bloc Cebu has the perfect room accommodations for you. Its
Deluxe Rooms, with a choice of a king bed or twins, are spacious at 28 square meters and come equipped with modern amenities. From LED HDTV with cable channels to complimentary Wi-Fi connectivity, it has thought of everything to ensure the comfort of its guests. The in-room mini-bar and coffee and tea-making facilities add that extra touch of convenience.
Misto, the hotel's all-day dining restaurant, serves a tantalizing mix of international and local dishes. Don't miss the restaurant’s offerings of grills, Lechon, and Linarang–local specialties that are sure to delight one’s taste buds.
For a more relaxed atmosphere, head to Straight-up, Seda Central Bloc’s rooftop bar. Enjoy soothing music, exquisite drinks, and delightful pica-pica while taking in the breathtaking skyline views of the sprawling city below.
Seda Central Bloc Cebu goes beyond traditional hotel offerings with its serviced residences. If you're planning for an extended stay, you can choose from its Studio, One Bedroom, Two Bedroom, or Three Bedroom options.
Each residence is thoughtfully designed and fully furnished, providing all staple comforts of a home. It's the perfect choice for business travelers or families seeking spacious accommodations. The kitchenette in the serviced residences is a chef's dream. With a refrigerator, induction cooktop, microwave oven, and a toaster, you have all the tools you need to whip up a meal or a quick snack whenever you please.
Seda Central Bloc Cebu understands the importance of offering a holistic experience. From airport and city transfers to an E-lounge for business needs, it has got you covered. The hotel also boasts function rooms, a gym, in-room dining, in-room massage, laundry and dry-cleaning services, parking facilities, and a swimming pool for relaxation. Complimentary Wi-Fi ensures you stay connected throughout your stay.
While Seda Central Bloc Cebu has everything you need within its walls, it's also conveniently located near some of Cebu City's top attractions.
Don't miss the nearby Ayala Mall Central Bloc, the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño Cathedral, and the Casa Gorordo Museum. For those interested in history and culture, the National Museum of the Philippines–Cebu and Museo Sugbo are some must-visit destinations. If you're up for a game of golf, the Cebu Country Club is just a stone's throw away.
Seda Central Bloc Cebu effortlessly weaves destination, service, and value which creates a remarkable hospitality experience.
Whether you're here for business or leisure, short-term or extended stay, this hotel is your gateway to modern comfort in Cebu City's busiest lifestyle district. It's where the allure of the city meets the charm of timeless hospitality, promising an unforgettable experience for every traveler. (SPONSORED CONTENT)