Seda Central Bloc Cebu offers a seamless hotel experience at the heart of Cebu City’s lifestyle district

Whether you're here for a short stay or a more extended visit, Seda Central Bloc Cebu has the perfect room accommodations for you. Its

Deluxe Rooms, with a choice of a king bed or twins, are spacious at 28 square meters and come equipped with modern amenities. From LED HDTV with cable channels to complimentary Wi-Fi connectivity, it has thought of everything to ensure the comfort of its guests. The in-room mini-bar and coffee and tea-making facilities add that extra touch of convenience.