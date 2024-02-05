Seda Central Bloc goes solar, unveils 53 KWP solar panel system

MARKING a historic first, Seda Central Bloc Cebu recently introduced its 53 kilowatt peak (KWP) solar panel system in an event dubbed “The Green Initiative” held on Jan. 31, 2024 at its property located in Cebu IT Park.

Seda Central Bloc is the first property under the Seda Hotels chain to incorporate the use of solar energy to power part of its establishment. It is also one of the more notable hotel properties in Metro Cebu to announce such an initiative in recent years.

The hotel’s solar system panel can generate up to 53 kilowatts of electricity under ideal conditions, such as bright sunlight and optimal angles for the solar panels. For comparison, an average household can consume approximately five to 10 KWP in a month.

“We are excited about this significant stride in our journey towards sustainable hospitality,” said Seda Central Bloc Cebu general manager Ron Manalang.

Seda Central Bloc aims to significantly reduce the hotel’s environmental impact by offsetting harmful emissions from carbon dioxide consumption from LPG and generator usage during brownouts. The solar panel system which makes use of Japanese tech aims to approximately mitigate an equivalent of 36.6 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

The system covers 100 square meters of roof space, and fulfills daytime energy demands, powering essential facilities from the hotel’s 12th to the 17th floors. It also ensures seamless energy conversion, with efficient online monitoring that enables real-time tracking and optimization of energy production through its inverter system.

The hotel’s energy conservation officer and engineering manager, engineer Alfie Dalapo, stated that the property is currently sourcing power from renewable energy.

“We shifted to the Green Energy Option Program by the Department of Energy. I can say that the energy source of Seda Central Bloc is totally green, coming from renewable energy sources,” Dalapo said. Dalapo also stated the succeeding phases of “The Green Initiative” will look to cover the rest of the hotel’s floors.

“This investment not only aligns with our commitment to environmental responsibility but also reflects our dedication to providing efficient and green solutions for our guests,” Manalang added.