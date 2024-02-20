Sedurifa leads Meralco to PBA 3x3 Season 3 title

THE Meralco Bolts stood tall against the TNT Triple Giga, defeating the many-time champions, 21-17, to capture the title in the PBA 3x3 Season 3 3rd Conference Grand Finals.

Former University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) standout Joseph Sedurifa was the man for the Bolts, scoring eight in the finale, capped off by back-to-back deuces that sealed the victory for Meralco, denying TNT of a seventh straight conference title.

JJ Manlangit added seven while another Cebuano, former University of Cebu ace Joseph Batino, had five as Jeff Manday scored one for Patrick Fran’s squad, which went home with the grand prize of P750,000.

“We’ve been in the PBA 3x3 for a very long time, and this is our first time experiencing this,” said Batino.

Meralco’s road to the title wasn’t easy as they were one point away from being ousted in the semifinals by Blackwater. However, the Bolts found a way to overcome a 20-17 deficit, thanks to a 4-0 run capped off by a deuce by Sedurifa.

“The Lord made this happen, not us. In the Blackwater (semifinals game), we were down by three. Maybe it’s destiny for us to win,” said Sedurifa.