Seiko Epson Corp. shifts to 100% Renewable Electricity

SEIKO Epson Corp. announced that, as of December 2023, all electricity used at Epson Group sites around the globe comes from renewable sources.

This makes Epson the first in the domestic manufacturing industry to complete the transition to renewable electricity at all of its sites worldwide.

The Epson Group consumes approximately 876 gigawatt hours of electricity per year. By sourcing renewables to meet this demand, Epson expects to reduce its annual carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 400,000 tonnes.

Epson has publicly committed to becoming carbon-negative and underground resource-free in its Environmental Vision 2050.

In addition to sourcing renewable electricity, Epson will promote the broader adoption of renewable energy which includes generating more of its own power and supporting the development of new power sources through co-creation.