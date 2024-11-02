Seized hogs shared as lechon to locals

UNDOCUMENTED hogs seized in the southwestern town of Dumanjug, Cebu last month ended up as “lechon” (roast pig) served to residents visiting the public cemeteries on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Police and Dumanjug officials intercepted a boatload of undocumented hogs in Barangay Kanyuko. The hogs were found abandoned on a pump boat from Negros Island on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The undocumented hogs were served as a treat to local residents celebrating All Souls’ Day.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Efren Guntrano Gica said: “Atangi ninyu ang mga dinakpan nga 80 ka mga baboy atong gipa-lechon para ipanghatag sa minteryo karon para inyong paniudto.”

The post garnered 1.9k reactions, 1.2k comments and 1.4k shares as of 3 p.m.

The hogs were seized shortly after Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia formed a task force to combat undocumented livestock shipments.

Mayor Gica decided to roast the seized hogs as the new executive order (EO) issued by the governor provides for the confiscation and further action on contraband.

EO 16

On Monday, Oct. 25, Garcia signed EO 16, establishing the “Anti-Smuggling Inter-Agency Task Force,” aimed at preventing the illegal transport of livestock, goods and other cargo along Cebu’s southern and western coastlines.

This initiative responds to reports of undocumented shipments arriving in several barangays without the necessary permits or clearances from government agencies.

Gica immediately issued an EO executive order to implement the governor’s order in Dumanjug.

“In the previous EO, when it wasn’t lifted, the pigs were supposed to be returned through the proper channels without confiscation, which is why they weren’t afraid to bring them in. Now, with the new EO from the governor, there’s a policy for confiscation, but this confiscation has no limits on when it can happen or what actions can be taken,” Gica said in Cebuano during a phone interview on Saturday.

Last April 25, Garcia issued EO 7, lifting the temporary ban initially implemented on May 26, 2023. The order permits the entry of pigs but mandates strict adherence to regulatory requirements for the shipment and movement of live hogs, sows, piglets, boar semen and pork products from Negros Oriental to Cebu Province to ensure they are healthy and

legally transported.

Safety

When checked by the municipal agriculture and veterinary offices, Gica said the hogs showed no symptoms of African Swine Fever (ASF) and appeared healthy.

With potential health risks associated with undocumented hogs, Gica sought permission from the governor to distribute the roasted pigs to

the community.

“I asked the governor for permission in a text message to just dispose of these by distributing them to the people because we don’t know if they might spread diseases, die, or get stolen, and I might end up being blamed,” Gica said.

Transparency

Gica emphasized that the confiscation was not due to ASF, as the EO banning hog entries was lifted on April 25, provided that proper documentation is presented.

He clarified that the decision was made for documentation purposes and to avoid accusations of wrongdoing.

“I paid P1,000 per pig for roasting, aligning with the Kalag-kalag (All Souls’ Day) festivities, and directed that the roasted pigs be given to anyone who asked for a quarter,” Gica said, adding that 79 pigs were prepared in this manner.

Gica assured the public that his intention was not for political gain but rather to ensure transparency and proper handling of the situation.

The mayor is seeking reelection in the May 2025 elections.

He also said that the Municipal Council is drafting an ordinance imposing fines on seized undocumented hogs to discourage the illegal entry of livestock.

No permit, documents

Gica said that owners complained that municipalities in Negros Island would not issue permits and documents, prompting them to smuggle their hogs.

According to Gica, entering the municipality with the appropriate permits incurs a minimal fee of P50 for small vehicles and P100 for larger trucks, making legal entry a simpler and more cost-effective option compared to reports of illegal methods that could cost around P20,000 per pump

boat landing.

Gica said complying with the necessary permits and documents is easier.

“We understand that this is a livelihood for our brothers and sisters from Negros and that the people from Cebu also depend on it. We are willing to help them, just don’t engage in any tricks. Just pass it through the port; don’t divert it to other places.” / CDF