Selective rule sinks Minglanilla execs

THE top leadership of Minglanilla has been removed from office following a major ruling by the Office of the Ombudsman over selective implementation of the rule. Starting Feb. 2, 2026, the town’s mayor, vice mayor, and the entire Municipal Council are suspended without pay for one year.

The decision comes after a legal battle with two companies, Jomara Konstruckt Corporation (JKCO) and Jomara Agri Foods and Supply Corporation (JAFSC). The officials were found guilty of "oppression and grave abuse of authority" for blocking business permits and safety plans that had already been approved by national experts.

Who is suspended?

The suspension list includes almost every top elected official in the town:

Mayor: Rajiv Enad

Vice Mayor: Elanito Peña

Municipal Administrator: Junrie Bragat

Entire Council: All 10 council members, including Oscar Dela Calzada Jr., Samuel Adlawan Jr., and others.

The problem: Science vs politics

The trouble started in 2022 when ground cracks were discovered in Barangay Guindarohan. To fix the issue, the affected company submitted a "rehabilitation plan" to repair the slopes and improve drainage.

While the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) and other national environmental agencies said the plan was safe and should be started "immediately," the town government refused to give the necessary permits.

The Ombudsman ruled that the town was being "selective." Investigators found that while the council blocked Jomara, they allowed two other farms to keep working in the same high-risk area—even though those farms had been flagged for unsafe operations.

What this means to Minglanilla

This mass suspension creates a "governance vacuum" in Minglanilla. Because the entire council is gone, the town’s legislative branch is effectively frozen. This means:

No New Laws: The town cannot pass new local ordinances or budgets right now.

Service Delays: Social services and government projects may stall without leaders to sign off on them.

Business Impact: The ruling sends a message that local officials cannot block businesses arbitrarily if they have met all national safety requirements.

Who is in charge?

The town is now entering a period of transition. Lheslen Enad (the Mayor’s wife) has taken over as Acting Mayor, and Mulot Laput is serving as Acting Vice Mayor.

However, the empty council seats cannot be filled instantly. Because the suspended officials belong to the Nacionalista Party (NP), the party must nominate new people to take their places. These nominees then need official approval from the national government.

Mayor Enad has stated he will fight the suspension through legal appeals, but for now, the town must move forward with a temporary government. EHP