Selena Gomez adds 415M IG followers to 'secret friends list'

THIS week, Selena Gomez’s Instagram followers were shocked to find out that they had been added to her “Secret Friends” list.

The singer-actress gave viewers a glimpse into her world in a reel titled “Hey guys, welcome to my secret friends!”

Apart from this, she attached a link that promoted her husband, Benny Blanco’s latest podcast, “Friends Keep Secrets.”

The playful move sparked a wave of reactions online, such as excited fans jokingly bragging about their new “best-friend” status with Selena.

This action is a portion of the podcast’s promotional campaign allowing fans a look at Benny Blanco, Kristin Batalucco, and Dave Burd’s (Lil Dicky) behind-the-scenes moments through the form of livestream, podcasting and sitcom-inspired format. (Tasha Annika Zosa Anton)