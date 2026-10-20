Selena Gomez admits to vaping addiction

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has admitted to her nicotine addiction, which she said has caused her voice to become hoarse.

“I’m not going to be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot and just so everyone knows, that’s somewhat, vaped,” Gomez, 34, said in an Instagram Story video on Oct. 18.

“Nicotine is so hard to quit and I think I just wanted to say, if you’re going through it or even if you’re trying to vape, it’s just not worth it.”

Gomez, who has been photographed several times holding a vape, added that she has quit the habit, but her voice is no longer the same as before.

“It’s so stupid and it’s changed my voice so if you guys don’t like listening to my voice, that’s totally understandable. I don’t mind, just don’t listen. But I am really excited, because I stopped and I just hope I can keep it up. It’s really hard, but I know if you are going through something, you can get through it too. It sucks,” she said. / TRC