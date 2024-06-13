Self-confessed hitman nabbed in buy-bust in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City

A SELF-CONFESSED hitman was arrested during a buy-bust in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City, around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

The suspect was identified as alias Mata, 18, a resident of Sitio Balangakpuna, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City.

Also arrested was alias Gero, 27, his cohort from Sitio Maharlika, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City.

Seized from them were 14.8 grams of illicit substance believed to be shabu with a standard drug price of P96,424 and a Colt MK IV Series 80 pistol with two live rounds.

One of the arresting officers said that Mata is a hitman.

The suspect acknowledged this as well, stating that he was paid P25,000 the first time he killed someone when he was 14 years old.

He went on to commit the act multiple times, mostly targeting those who failed to pay for their drug debts.

Mata also admitted to being involved in a shooting incident in Barangay Calamba, wherein the victim passed away.

"Modawat lang kuno siyag 25 naa puy 30. Amo pa ni subayon kung kinsa pato iyang gipang birahan," according to the police official who refused to be named.

(He only accepts P25,000 or P30,000. We will investigate this to identify his victims).

Both Mata and Gero will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)