Selling Dubai to Filipino investors

WHEN May Antonette Leuterio looks at Dubai’s ever-changing skyline, she sees more than glass towers and cranes. She sees momentum — and opportunity.

Long before she became a real estate broker in the United Arab Emirates, May had already been quietly building bridges between Filipinos and property ownership. Since 2013, she and her father, Anthony Gerard Leuterio, founder of Filipino Homes, have been frequent visitors to Dubai, organizing roadshows and helping overseas Filipinos invest back home.

That rhythm changed in 2022, during what she recalls as an ordinary lunch that sparked an extraordinary decision.

“We were sitting at Din Tai Fung in Dubai Mall and I noticed how the city kept evolving — new buildings, new infrastructure, more tourists and expats every year,” May said, chief operating officer of Filipino Homes and managing director of Rent.ph. “I told my dad, What if we expand our services here and help people invest in Dubai itself?”

That question marked the start of a deeper dive into one of the world’s most tightly regulated — and fastest-growing — property markets. After years of research and compliance with local laws, the Leuterios opened their first Dubai office in January 2025. Both are now licensed brokers, actively introducing Dubai real estate to Filipino investors.

One of the biggest draws, she noted, is policy stability. “Dubai doesn’t impose property taxes and that alone changes the math for investors,” she said.

Breaking into Dubai’s real estate sector was not without challenges. The market is crowded, multicultural and highly competitive, with brokers and developers representing virtually every nationality.

“The biggest adjustment was learning how to work with people from different cultures and sales systems,” May said. “Most of the developers’ representatives aren’t Filipino and everyone has their own way of doing business. But that diversity is also Dubai’s strength — it forces you to learn fast and adapt.”

Demand in Dubai

For Filipinos accustomed to the Philippine real estate landscape, Dubai’s brokerage system can come as a surprise.

“Every transaction is documented and protected,” May explained. “The government oversees everything through an escrow system, so payments are released to developers only as construction progresses.”

Foreign buyers can independently verify projects, developers and brokers through government platforms under the Dubai Land Department, a level of transparency that has become a major confidence booster for overseas investors.

“Any broker or developer must be licensed. If there’s misconduct, penalties are severe. That’s how investor trust is maintained,” she said.

Demand in Dubai today is being driven largely by apartments — what Filipinos would typically call condominiums. Villas, meanwhile, refer to house-and-lot properties.

“With about 85 percent of residents being expats, renting is very common,” May said. “That’s why affordable and community-based apartments are in high demand.”

A fully finished 40-square-meter studio in a strategic location can cost around P9 million to P10 million, already move-in ready — an attractive price point given Dubai’s infrastructure, location and global appeal.

Filipino investors are taking notice

Interest from Filipinos has been steadily rising, fueled by safety, regulation and Dubai’s global reputation.

“Payments go through the government, not directly to developers. Everything is staged, licensed and regulated,” she said. “That gives investors peace of mind, especially those investing from abroad.”

Still, fear remains the biggest barrier.

“Some people hesitate because they haven’t visited Dubai, or they rely too much on social media,” May said. “My advice is simple: do your research using legitimate, government-backed sources.”

A Filipino touch in a global market

Despite working in a fast-paced international environment, May credits her Filipino roots for shaping how she does business.

“We’re naturally service-oriented,” she said. “We focus on relationships, not just transactions. Clients need to feel understood and cared for — that’s very Filipino.”

Dubai’s outlook, she said, remains strong. Tourism, trade, finance and technology are expected to fuel growth, with less dependence on oil. Real estate demand is likely to span luxury, waterfront, affordable housing and sustainable developments, alongside smart-city projects.

“Dubai wants to be number one — in retail, education, healthcare and real estate,” May said. “For Filipinos who take the time to understand the market, the opportunities are real and growing.”

From Cebu to one of the world’s most dynamic cities, May’s journey reflects a broader shift: Filipino investors are no longer just looking homeward — but outward, toward global cities built on ambition, structure and scale. / KOC