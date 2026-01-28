Sem Jopet Enano heads to Australia for IBO title shot

FILIPINO featherweight Sem Jopet Enano is looking to turn a recent setback into a major comeback. On April 8, 2026, Enano will travel to New South Wales, Australia, to face undefeated teen sensation Tyrell Adams.

The two will battle it out for the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) Oceania-Orient featherweight title at The Williams Inglis Hotel.

Enano is hungry for a win after a narrow loss this past December. He traveled to Japan to face Misaki Hirano in a highly competitive fight that ended in a majority decision.

While one judge saw the fight as a draw, the other two scored it slightly in favor of the Japanese fighter. Despite that loss, Enano had a strong 2025, picking up a unanimous decision win over BJ Wild and a dominant fifth-round knockout against Reycar Auxilio.

The challenge ahead is a tough one, as Adams has quickly become a star in his home country. Adams only turned professional last year but stayed incredibly busy, winning all six of his fights in 2025.

He proved his skill by defeating experienced opponents like Sunardi Gamboa and George Lumoly. Most recently, Adams claimed the Australian featherweight title after a convincing win over Fijian Shamal Ram Anuj.

This matchup is a classic clash of styles and experience. Enano enters the ring with a record of 7-2 and three knockouts, having faced tough competition across Asia. Adams holds a perfect 6-0 record with three knockouts and will have the home-court advantage in Australia. / EKA