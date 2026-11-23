THE four powerhouse teams competing in the Final 4 of the Governor’s Cup Under-18 basketball tournament are now complete following their respective do-or-die quarterfinal wins on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at the Pinamungajan Sports Complex.

Mandaue City will face Compostela in the North Division semifinal, while defending champion Talisay City takes on Sibonga in the South Division.

Compostela was the first to advance after defeating Liloan, 68-56, behind the dominant performance of MVP contender Rjay Wagas, who tallied 22 points, 16 rebounds, and six blocks.

Mandaue secured its semifinals ticket after routing Lapu-Lapu City, 73-53, with Luke Brent Dy leading the way with 23 points.

In the South Division, Talisay eliminated previously unbeaten Naga City, 60-55, behind Carl Jacob Cortes’ 17 points and Red Vincent Mabala’s double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Sibonga completed the semifinals cast after rallying from an 11-point deficit to stun Aloguinsan, 62-57. Carl Abella, who is also an MVP contender, spearheaded Sibonga’s comeback with 20 points.

The semifinals will be played at the Minglanilla Sports Complex on Sunday, Nov. 29. / JBM