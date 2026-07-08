Sen. Robin Padilla’s office gives P150M to FDCP

IN AN interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairman Jose Javier Reyes revealed that Sen. Robin Padilla allocated P150 million in funding for the agency.

The amount was used to renovate the Philippine Film Heritage Building in Intramuros, Manila. However, Reyes said the budget only covered Phase 1 of the project, which still required an additional P100 million to complete.

“I said, ‘My goodness, where am I going to get another P100 million? Even if I begged every senator and congressman, where would I get that amount?’” Direk Joey recalled.

Reyes also shared that when First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos learned that Discaya was the contractor for the building, it immediately caught her attention.

“So, that caught the First Lady’s attention. Anyway, when Vince Hizon (DPWH secretary) came in, the First Lady required Vince to finish the building. Now, it’s finally completed,” Direk Joey said.

The facility will serve as the Philippine Film Archive and the office of the Cinematheque Centre Manila. / TRC S