Sen. Zubiri apologizes over ‘Inday Badiday’ remark

Juan Miguel Zubiri apologized to the family of the late Lourdes Carvajal, more popularly known as Inday Badiday.

This came after the senator remarked during a Senate session, “Are we now becoming Inday Badiday in the Senate?” implying that the Senate had turned into gossip or a “circus.”

Because of this, Badiday’s grandson, I.C. Mendoza, reacted and posted an open letter to Zubiri on social media, saying, “Please do not disrespect the legacy of my late Mommy Luds.”

Mendoza added, “My grandmother has long been gone. Please leave her out of your political commentaries and analogies.”

In his apology, Zubiri said he did not intend to misuse Badiday’s name.

“I take full responsibility because I should have been more careful with my words,” Zubiri said.

Mendoza later accepted the apology, saying, “I also get where you’re coming from and your frustration. And yes, I’m sure you meant no malice by it.” / TRC S