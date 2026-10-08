Senate advances incentives for affordable rental housing

THE Senate has approved on second reading a bill that seeks to encourage private developers to build, rehabilitate and operate affordable rental housing for poor and low-income Filipino families.

Senate Bill 2507, or the proposed “Affordable and Decent Rental Housing Incentives Act,” aims to expand the supply of rental units by providing tax and financing incentives to private-sector housing providers.

The measure, sponsored by Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, seeks to strengthen public-private participation in addressing the country’s housing shortage.

“The Constitution itself recognizes that the challenge of housing cannot be met by government alone,” Escudero said in his sponsorship speech, citing the government’s mandate under Article 13, Section 9 of the Constitution.

Under the bill, qualified rental housing providers would have to register and secure certification before becoming eligible for incentives. Rental rates would be set by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development based on household income, prevailing rental prices in the area, and the size and type of housing unit.

Only units that meet government standards and are rented to poor and low-income households would qualify for the incentives.

Among the proposed incentives are value-added tax exemption on leases, tax incentives under Republic Act 11534, or the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act, and a tax credit equivalent to 25 percent of gross rental income for five years.

Qualified developers and operators may also access preferential lending terms from the Pag-Ibig Fund, Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines.

The bill also provides for risk-sharing mechanisms, including credit guarantees, interest subsidies and viability gap funding, to support the development of affordable rental projects.

Government-owned land and other assets may likewise be made available for rental housing through usufruct, lease, concession and public-private partnership arrangements.

Escudero said the measure is intended to increase the supply of affordable rental housing rather than merely regulate rental prices.

Funding for the implementation of the proposed law would be included in the annual General Appropriations Act and the spending programs of concerned government-owned and -controlled corporations. / KOC