Senate inquiry pushed after deadly Binaliw landfill collapse

SENATOR Risa Hontiveros has called for a Senate investigation into the Philippines’ garbage management system after a landfill collapse in Cebu City killed 36 people on January 8, 2026.

The senator filed Senate Resolution 285 on Thursday, March 5, seeking a review of the country’s solid waste management framework following the disaster at the Binaliw landfill, where a massive trash slide buried workers under garbage, steel and machinery.

Decades-old waste law under scrutiny

Hontiveros said the collapse raises questions about the implementation of Republic Act (RA) 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

The law requires local governments to divert at least 25 percent of their waste away from disposal facilities. Waste diversion includes recycling, composting and other recovery methods. The target is supposed to increase every three years.

However, many local governments still rely heavily on landfills because they lack waste diversion facilities and investments in waste reduction programs.

“Twenty-five years since the passage of RA 9003 into law, the aforementioned mandate has yet to be realized, due to the implementation of incompatible waste management models, inordinate importance placed on collection and disposal, and the consequent neglect of and minimal budget allocated to waste reduction activities,” Hontiveros said in the resolution.

High costs and public opposition

Communities often oppose the construction of new landfill sites because they fear environmental damage and lower property values.

Because of this resistance, some local governments transport garbage to distant disposal facilities. Hontiveros said hauling waste long distances increases operating costs, which are eventually passed on to taxpayers and businesses.

When the Navotas Sanitary Landfill closed, Manila began sending its waste to the San Mateo Sanitary Landfill in Rizal province. Garbage fees for business owners increased by as much as 1,200 percent after the change.

A report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism warned that rising waste volumes and weak recycling systems are pushing the country toward a nationwide trash crisis.

Environmental monitoring weakened

Hontiveros also pointed to declining environmental monitoring.

She said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources issued an administrative order in 2017 that removed the Multi-Partite Monitoring Team for projects not classified as environmentally critical. The change reduced public participation and oversight of landfill operations.

As for the Binaliw landfill, it received its environmental clearance in 2017 and began accepting waste in 2019. Regulators reported environmental violations that same year.

Operations were later taken over by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. in January 2023.

A 2023 report by the Commission on Audit found that nearly all of Cebu City’s solid waste, along with garbage from nearby towns, was dumped at the site. The report warned that the facility could reach capacity because of the large volume of waste and the lack of diversion systems.

Residents protested foul odors and possible health risks in late 2024. Local officials also warned the landfill could shut down by mid-2025.

Months later, the fatal landslide occurred.

Concerns over waste-to-energy plans

Lawmakers are also reviewing the push for waste-to-energy facilities.

Hontiveros said weak monitoring systems could allow landfill operators to bypass sanitary standards. Some operators prepare dry waste for future energy conversion, a process that may encourage the continued buildup of garbage.

“Without the appropriate enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance with the standards set under environmental laws, such as RA 8749 (Clean Air Act of 1999), RA 9275 (Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004) and RA 9003, the emerging waste-to-energy model may further exacerbate the environmental and public health crisis by creating monetary incentives that encourage excessive dumping, rather than pursuing more sustainable alternatives,” Hontiveros said.

Possible changes for communities

The proposed Senate inquiry aims to address gaps in the country’s environmental regulations and strengthen enforcement of existing laws.

Lawmakers are expected to review how the Philippines implements its clean air, clean water and solid waste policies.

If new policies are adopted, residents and business owners may face stricter rules on waste segregation at home, higher garbage collection costs and a gradual shift away from landfill dumping to prevent future environmental disasters. / CDF