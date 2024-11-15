Senate lauds Didal

MANILA – Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed Senate Resolution 1235 commending Olympian Margielyn Didal for her recent triumphant return to the global skateboarding arena.

Didal, a member of the Philippine team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, captured the gold medal in the women’s division at the Red Bull Buenos Aires Conquest, a prestigious and unconventional street skateboarding competition held in Argentina on Nov. 9.

“Her recent success in Buenos Aires further solidifies her standing as an inspiration to young Filipino athletes, reinforcing the message that with dedication, resilience, and the support of our community, Filipino athletes can achieve great heights on the world stage,” Estrada said in his Senate resolution.

“This latest achievement not only reflects her remarkable skill and resilience but also amplifies the presence of the Philippines on the global skateboarding stage, contributing to the increasing recognition of Filipino athletes in international sports.”

Didal’s inspiring victory comes after her recovery from a major ankle injury she sustained in October 2022 that forced her to miss this year’s Paris Olympics.

She qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo where skateboarding made its Olympic debut and advanced to the finals, placing 7th.

Didal first brought honor to the country by clinching the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games and was recognized by Time Magazine as one of the “25 Most Influential Teens of 2018,” a testament to her dedication and impact in both the sports arena and as a role model for Filipino youth. / PNA