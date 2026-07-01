Senate leader renews calls for school smartphone ban

SENATE President Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, renewed his call to ban the use of smartphones and other electronic devices during class hours in both public and private schools, alongside a proposed social media ban for minors, amid a rise in violent incidents in schools.

Gatchalian’s renewed appeal came after the suspension of in-person classes at a public school in Batangas due to a shooting threat.

He also cited a foiled school attack in Laguna in February involving seven students allegedly recruited by foreign handlers through the online game Roblox.

Escalating campus violence

Earlier this month, three students were killed and several others were injured in Tacloban City after two male minors went on a shooting spree.

Authorities also thwarted another alleged attack in Leyte Province, while separate stabbing incidents were likewise reported in schools in Cavite and Batangas.

Gatchalian is pushing for the passage of Senate Bill 627, or the Electronic Gadget-Free Schools Act, which seeks to prohibit kindergarten to senior high school students from using smartphones and other electronic gadgets during school hours.

Exceptions to gadget prohibition

The proposed measure provides exemptions for educational purposes, including classroom presentations and other teacher-directed learning activities.

It also allows the use of mobile devices for students with specific health conditions and during emergencies or situations involving a perceived threat or danger.

“Maliban sa pagtiyak sa kaligtasan ng ating mga mag-aaral, isinusulong din natin ang smartphone ban sa mga paaralan upang matiyak nating nakatutok sila sa pag-aaral at hindi sila naaabala,” Gatchalian said.

(Aside from ensuring the safety of our students, we are also pushing for the smartphone ban in schools to make sure they focus on their studies and are not distracted.) / FROM PNA