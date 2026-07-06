Senate opens historic impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte amid fierce rules debate

ON MONDAY, July 6, 2026, the Philippine Senate officially opened the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. This historic event marks the start of one of the most critical constitutional proceedings in recent Philippine history. The Vice President did not attend the opening day but was represented by her legal team.

Debate over leadership rules

The trial began with an intense debate among lawmakers about who has the authority to lead the impeachment court. Senator-judges voted 12–8 to elect Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero as the presiding officer. Escudero quickly reminded the body that a vote of at least 16 members is required for a conviction.

The leadership dispute centered on Senate Resolution 48, which allows the Senate to elect an alternative presiding officer by a simple majority vote. Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano challenged the legality of this amendment before the trial started. He argued that changing traditional rules could violate the Constitution and threaten the integrity of the hearing.

Senate President Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian clarified that the court recognizes the changes made on June 3, adding that any formal challenges must be settled by the full Senate. Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan pushed back against claims of unconstitutionality, explaining that Congress has the power to set its own procedures. He noted that the charter does not require the Senate president to lead when a Vice President is on trial and that the amendments were approved during a special session on June 17. Following the debate, Sen. Panfilo Lacson moved to hold the vote that placed Escudero in charge.

Prosecution demands public accountability

Rep. Gerville Luistro, leader of the House prosecution panel, emphasized that this trial is about holding public officials accountable. She explained that the case directly affects the public because it involves government money and public trust.

“They might say that this trial is far removed from their lives. But it is not, because the issue now concerns something that belongs to all of them — their money, their trust and their right to demand accountability from those they trusted,” Luistro said in Tagalog.

To show why the trial matters, Luistro compared the situation to ordinary government workers who face consequences for financial mistakes.

“When an employee misuses company money, they are made to explain. When a barangay treasurer cannot explain missing funds, they are investigated. When a principal embezzles public funds, even if it is just P5,000, they are punished,” she said in Tagalog.

"Natural lamang na magtanong ang sambayanan, kung ang ordinaryong Pilipino ay pinapanagot, bakit hindi ang pinakamakapangyarihang opisyal ng pamahalaan (It is only natural for the public to ask, if the ordinary Filipino is held accountable, why not the most powerful official of the government)?” she added.

Luistro also pointed to Duterte's past public statements about alleged threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., calling them unprecedented in the country's history.

"In the history of our republic, there has never been a vice president with a hitman friend — only now. There has never been a vice president who assassinates the president — only now. There has never been a vice president willing to have someone killed just to seize,” she said.

Rep. Chel Diokno then submitted the order for presenting the charges against the Vice President. The prosecution plans to start with Article IV for grave threats, followed by Article I for confidential funds, Article III for bribery and Article II for unexplained wealth.

Duterte defends her decision to stay away

Despite a previous order from the Senate telling her to appear, Duterte was absent from the opening session. Her legal team was led by defense counsel Sheila Sison.

In a statement released on Monday, the Vice President defended her choice to stay away as a valid legal strategy.

“The opinion of a President in an impeachment proceeding is of no importance," Duterte said. "Impeachment proceedings must be guided by the Constitution and due process. The respondent has the right to be represented by counsel, and the decision to personally testify is a matter of legal strategy and constitutional rights.”

Duterte noted that the burden of proving the allegations rests completely on the prosecution. She asserted that appearing through her lawyers does not mean she lacks transparency. In her opening statement, lead defense counsel Sison urged the senator-judges to protect fairness alongside accountability, stating that democracy relies on fairness to avoid abuse.

Senate orders bank records and witness lists

The impeachment court quickly resolved several procedural rules during the first day. The prosecution agreed to a defense proposal requiring both sides to share their witness lists at least five days before anyone testifies.

The court ordered a sealed box containing the income tax returns of Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, to be returned to the Bureau of Internal Revenue because the documents are not yet evidence. However, the court did issue subpoenas ordering at least nine banks to hand over the financial records of Duterte and Carpio covering the period from 2006 to 2025.

The court also ordered two National Bureau of Investigation agents to testify. To promote transparency, the clerk of court will set up a special page on the Senate website where the public can read approved motions, pleadings and official records. Finally, a proposal by Cayetano to let detained Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Rodante Marcoleta participate through a special arrangement is currently waiting for court action.

The trial comes after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Duterte on May 11, following months of intense debate. The Articles of Impeachment accuse the Vice President of misusing public funds within the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education, alongside unexplained wealth, bribery and making verbal threats against President Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and former House speaker Martin Romualdez. As the historic trial moves forward, the entire nation will be watching closely to see how the Senate balances justice, fairness and accountability. / TPM, LRM