Lapu-Lapu City one step closer to permanent June 17 holiday

LAPU-LAPU City is on the verge of making its annual Charter Day a permanent holiday. A new proposal to declare June 17 as a special non-working day in the city has just cleared a major hurdle by gaining approval from the Senate Committee on Local Government.

A permanent celebration

House Bill 762 aims to officially recognize the city’s founding anniversary every year. Currently, the city often waits for a yearly proclamation from the Office of the President to make the day a holiday.

Lone District Representative Junard “Ahong” Chan explained that once this bill becomes law, the holiday will be automatic. This means residents will no longer have to wait for a last-minute announcement to plan their celebrations.

“We all truly know how important our Charter Day is, so it is only fitting that this day be dedicated to celebrating this special occasion,” Chan said in Cebuano.

Why Charter Day matters

Charter Day is much more than just a day off from work or school. It is a major cultural event filled with parades, community gatherings, and activities that celebrate the city's unique identity.

The date holds deep historical roots, paying tribute to Datu Lapulapu. Known as the country’s first national hero, he famously resisted foreign colonization during the Battle of Mactan against Ferdinand Magellan.

Honoring growth and heritage

Beyond its ancient history, the celebration marks the city’s journey from a small municipality to a thriving urban center. It serves as a reminder of Lapu-Lapu City’s growth, its vibrant culture, and its status as a self-governing city.

What happens next?

Representative Chan noted that the bill is scheduled for discussion during the Senate session in May 2026. He is optimistic that lawmakers will give their full support and that the bill will soon be signed into law.

If passed, the law will make the June 17 holiday a permanent fixture on the calendar. This change is expected to boost civic pride and ensure that the city’s heritage is honored properly for generations to come. (DPC)