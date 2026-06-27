Senator backs Capitol hospital upgrades

SEN. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito has pledged support for infrastructure and equipment upgrades in Cebu Provincial Government-run hospitals to advance the implementation of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act.

In an interview at the Provincial Capitol on Friday, June 26, 2026, Ejercito, principal author of the UHC law and current Senate finance committee chairman, said his priorities align with the healthcare agenda of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

Ejercito joined Baricuatro in inspecting health facilities, including the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City (CPH Danao) and the rural health unit in Cordova.

Visits to Minglanilla and Carcar are also scheduled to assess the healthcare needs of southern Cebu.

Easing the burden

Ejercito emphasized the need to channel national funding to primary, secondary and provincial hospitals to ease the burden on apex medical centers.

“Being the author of Universal Health Care Law, my advocacy is really to improve the healthcare system. I am very happy that Gov. Pam’s major program is healthcare,” Ejercito said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

“V. Sotto (Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center) is already a specialty center that is already well-funded every year; so, we need also to fund and to improve the primary and secondary hospitals and provincial hospitals,” he added.

As Senate finance committee chairman, Ejercito said he would work to secure funding for the continued implementation of the UHC law over the next two budget cycles.

“Hopefully, in the next two budget seasons, we will be able to fund all these health facilities,” he said.

He noted that the Philhealth Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (Yakap) remains a key component of the UHC law.

Yakap, which replaced the Philhealth Konsulta program, is an enhanced primary care package that provides free outpatient consultations, laboratory tests, cancer screenings and maintenance medicines.

“All Filipinos are entitled to free check ups, free tests every year,” he said.

CPH Danao

Meanwhile, the Cebu Province Public Information Office (PIO) reported that Ejercito, Baricuatro and Capitol health consultant Dr. Nikki Catalan inspected an unfinished expansion building at CPH Danao.

The project, funded by the Provincial Government, is expected to help the hospital secure Level II accreditation.

The PIO said Baricuatro sought assistance for hospital infrastructure projects and the acquisition of medical equipment, which Ejercito pledged to support.

According to CPH Danao chief Dr. Jenina Canoy, the 787-square-meter facility will expand hospital capacity and introduce specialized medical services.

The ground floor will house the pharmacy and warehouse, while the second floor will contain operating rooms and intensive care units. Additional surgical wards will be located on the third floor.

Once the operating rooms become operational, the hospital will be able to perform orthopedic, general and laparoscopic surgeries, as well as cesarean sections and gynecological procedures.

The expansion project is targeted for completion in 2027. It will increase CPH Danao’s bed capacity from 100 to 250, helping accommodate its daily average of nearly 200 patients.

The hospital serves as a catchment facility for communities from Borbon to Consolacion, including the Camotes Islands. / CDF