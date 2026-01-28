Senator Gatchalian, Manalo spark breakup speculation

SPECULATION has surfaced online about the relationship status of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian and Bianca Manalo following a recent television interview.

During an appearance on “On Point” on the Bilyonaryo News Channel on Jan. 21, 2026, Gatchalian responded with “It’s non-existent” when asked by host Korina Sanchez about his love life.

Sanchez appeared surprised by the remark and quickly clarified, saying she did not expect him to answer the question.

The exchange fueled online speculation that Gatchalian and Manalo may have parted ways. Netizens also pointed out that the couple has not been seen celebrating the past two Christmas holidays together.

Manalo has not issued any public statement regarding the matter. / TRC S