Senator raises alarm over new gun policy

A LAWMAKER voiced her apprehensions regarding the decision of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to allow civilians to own semi-automatic rifles, citing potential implications on public safety and security.

Senator Maria Imelda "Imee" Marcos' remarks come following minor adjustments to the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act (RA) 10591, commonly referred to as the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Marcos voiced her concerns at a press conference held on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Cebu City, especially in light of a recent shootout in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City last week.

The presidential sister said that she is staying near the area where the violent incident unfolded, which further intensified her reservations.

"To me, a matter of great alarm, because we had an incident in BGC in a building where I actually stayed, personally myself. There was a shooting incident involving a M14," she said, adding the rifle used was semi-automatic.

According to reports, police pursued and apprehended a Chinese individual last March 4. The PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group was preparing to serve a warrant of arrest when the suspect resisted and fired his weapon trying to flee.

The shootout, which captured national attention, has sparked debates and discussions on the adequacy of existing firearm regulations and their capacity to ensure public safety, including the senator's remarks that underscore the urgency of reevaluating policies surrounding civilian firearm ownership.

Marcos said that after seeing the footage of the exchange of gunfire, she thought it was caught in the United States of America or "in some murder capital far far away."

"It was scary actually, we can imitate good things about America or in other places but not like that. So the firing was quite alarming," she said.

The senator expressed concern that such incidents could proliferate, leading to scenarios similar to the BGC shootout, posing risks to anyone, including children.

She also said that it is very untimely to push this policy, especially when contrasting it with the United States, which she said has issues with gun control but is "desperately trying to stop allowing heavy firearms.

In a SunStar report last March 5, it said that PNP has revised the Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 10591, which permits civilians to own semi-automatic rifles.

According to Colonel Jean Fajardo, the PNP's Public Information Office (PIO) chief, said in a press conference on March 4 that the amendment allows civilians to own and possess firearms not exceeding 7.62mm.

Fajardo confirmed the amendment was sent to the UP Law Center for publication. She said it would take effect 15 days after publication and emphasized strict regulations for those wanting to own semi-automatic rifles.

Earlier, Marcos had already voiced her concerns about such a policy, warning that the new gun ownership policy could lead to an increase in criminal activity, terrorism, arms smuggling, and widespread violence during the 2025 elections.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros also urged for the amendment of the law, emphasizing the necessity to strengthen regulations to curb the proliferation of firearms.

"We must address the broken provisions of the law, which currently enable certain persons to own many high-powered weapons. We need to amend Sec. 9, Article III of Republic Act 10591 -- which allows so-called gun collectors to amass more than fifteen firearms without much explicit restrictions - and move in the direction of tighter, not looser, gun control," Hontiveros said in a statement. (KJF)