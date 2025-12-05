Senator seeks rules on AI use

A LAWMAKER is considering filing a measure to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Philippines, warning that unchecked deployment of the technology could cause significant harm if used with malicious intent.

“We need some form of regulation on the use of AI. If you create videos or pictures using AI, there must be accountability and disclosure, especially now that technology is improving and it is difficult to detect what is real,” Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said during Senate budget deliberations on the proposed 2026 allocation for the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

He said the rapid spread of AI-generated content could fuel disinformation, deepen social divides and undermine public trust.

“This is very dangerous, especially now that anyone can be an AI artist. We need to take a serious look at this technology moving forward,” he said.

Gatchalian noted that the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center has been actively taking down deepfake clips, but added that a “strong and proper” legislative framework is needed to regulate AI use and strengthen enforcement as the technology evolves. / KOC