Senator seeks separate penalties for schools committing SHS voucher fraud

SENATOR Bam Aquino is calling for stricter and more specific penalties against individuals and private schools found defrauding government funds under the Senior High School (SHS) voucher program, following reports of widespread abuse involving ghost students and falsified records.

Aquino raised the proposal during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, which he chairs, as lawmakers discussed measures to modernize and strengthen government support for private basic education.

The call came after an official from the Private Education Assistance Committee (PEAC) disclosed that some private schools operating under provisional permits had taken advantage of the SHS voucher system through fraudulent practices.

According to Aquino, existing laws used to prosecute these cases may not be sufficient to address the seriousness of the offense.

At present, many complaints are filed under syndicated estafa or falsification of documents, charges that Aquino believes do not fully capture the gravity of stealing public funds meant for students’ education.

“One thing we can probably add to the committee report is a separate penalty for schools or individuals who are defrauding our students,” Aquino said during the hearing.

He stressed that education-related fraud should be treated differently from other financial crimes, as it directly affects young people and deprives deserving students of government support.

Aquino said the misuse of voucher funds represents a deeper level of wrongdoing because the money is intended to help students continue their education.

“These cases are often filed as syndicated estafa, or sometimes only as falsification of commercial documents. But maybe in this bill, we can include specific penalties for those who engage in fraudulent behavior,” Aquino said.

“When you steal money that is supposed to go to the youth, that is a different level of wrongdoing. That is why we should recommend a separate penalty for those who defraud the government using this voucher system,” he added.

Aquino said that by including specialized and heavier penalties in the committee report on the modernization of private basic education, the Senate can send a strong message that public funds for education are untouchable.

He said the goal is not only to punish offenders but also to prevent future abuses by making potential violators think twice before attempting to bypass the system.

The senator also emphasized the need to ensure that vouchers go directly to legitimate students who truly need financial assistance.

He said private schools participating in the program must be held to a higher standard of transparency and accountability, especially since they are entrusted with public funds.

Aquino expressed optimism that his fellow senators would support the proposal once it is formally included in the committee’s version of the measure.

“We will recommend this in the committee report, and I hope I can get the support of our colleagues,” Aquino said. “So that anyone who attempts to do something wrong using this system, using the Department of Education’s funds, will think twice because there will be a separate penalty. Let us raise that penalty.”

He added that strengthening safeguards and imposing tougher sanctions are necessary steps to protect the integrity of the SHS voucher program and ensure that government resources reach the students they are meant to serve. (ABC)