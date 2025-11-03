Senator seeks to abolish travel tax to make tourism more accessible

SENATOR Erwin T. Tulfo has filed a bill seeking to abolish the travel tax imposed on Filipinos traveling abroad, arguing that the levy has become an obstacle to the public’s constitutional right to travel.

In Senate Bill 1409, Tulfo said the removal of the travel tax would align the country with its commitments under the Asean Tourism Agreement, which the Philippines signed in 2002.

“Nearly 14 years since the Philippines signed the Asean Tourism Agreement, we still impose this travel tax,” Tulfo said, adding that the measure is a “concrete step toward ensuring that travel becomes more equitable, accessible, and reasonably priced for Filipinos.”

Under existing laws, proceeds from the travel tax are shared among government agencies — 50 percent to the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, 40 percent to the Commission on Higher Education and 10 percent to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

Current travel tax rates range from P1,620 to P2,700 for economy to first-class tickets. Reduced rates apply to certain travelers, including dependents of overseas Filipino workers, who pay P300 to P400.

Tulfo said scrapping the travel tax would make the country more competitive with its Southeast Asian neighbors.

“If we really want to improve the country’s tourism sector and be at par with our neighboring Southeast Asian countries, we have to remove these barriers that disempower Filipinos to travel,” he said.

“Filipinos deserve a better travel experience that could render not only good memories but also better expose them to various cultures around the world,” the senator added. / KOC