Senators pledge P1B for mandaue projects

MANDAUE City has secured over P1 billion in Senate pledges for the construction of the Modern Mandaue City Hospital and the expansion of the Mandaue City College.

According to Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto pledged P300 million for Phase 3 of the Modern City Hospital, while Sen. Bong Go committed P250 million for Phase 2 of the project.

Sen. Lito Lapid also promised P65 million for Phase 4 of the hospital and an additional P75 million for Phase 3 of the Mandaue City College.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo pledged P200 million for Phase 2 of the Mandaue City College campus.

Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano Dizon also pledged P100 million for the Mandaue City College and P130 million for the Mandaue City Hospital.

These pledges are in addition to the P387 million already allocated by Dizon for the hospital project.

Mayor Ouano had earlier appealed for assistance during a visit to the Senate on Aug. 8, 2025.

“When we visited the Senate, we asked several senators for help. Some had not yet committed to specific amounts at that time, but we have now received information that they have pledged their support,” he said.

The mayor expressed relief that the project is finally moving forward after years of planning.

“We are very happy because we can now build our Modern Mandaue City Hospital. We initially estimated the budget at P800 million to P1 billion, including equipment for a 257-bed

capacity,” he said.

Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026. The current hospital will remain open throughout the construction period.

“I want to reiterate that we will not close our existing hospital while the new one is being built unless the modern hospital is already operational,” the mayor said.

The new facility will rise within the same compound as the

existing hospital.

“Construction will not be completed within one year. Just like our government center, it will take two to three years. But we are not getting any loans for this project. We are relying on the contributions … so the City will not be heavily burdened financially,” he said.

Regarding the New Mandaue City College campus, the pledged amount from senators was divided between the hospital and the school.

“We gave them the prerogative to determine how much would go to the Modern City Hospital and how much to the Mandaue City College,” the mayor said.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on noted that the Senate commitments are a positive sign, but final confirmation will depend on their inclusion in the national budget.

“The senators have made their pledges based on our request and we have received information on the amounts they intend to allocate. But we cannot be certain until all of it appears in the General Appropriations Act,” Malig-on said. / ABC